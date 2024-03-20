New Gold (TSE:NGD) Trading Up 2.8%

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.23. 101,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,253,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NGD shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of C$271.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1216931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

