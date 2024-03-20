NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $72.90

Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.90 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.94), with a volume of 175683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.40 ($0.93).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £228.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -918.75, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63.

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

