NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

NewtekOne has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.5% annually over the last three years. NewtekOne has a payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NewtekOne to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Price Performance

NewtekOne stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 235,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,351. NewtekOne has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $263.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewtekOne

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.