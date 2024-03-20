NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,769 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.20. 14,373,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,939,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

