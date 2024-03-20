NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.57. NextNav shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 67,049 shares changing hands.
Specifically, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 150,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,091,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,091,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $37,122.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,531.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,002 shares of company stock worth $421,598. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
