NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.57. NextNav shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 67,049 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 150,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,091,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,091,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $37,122.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,531.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,002 shares of company stock worth $421,598. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NextNav

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NextNav in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in NextNav in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NextNav by 189.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.