Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NSC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.99. 202,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,934. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.25 and its 200-day moving average is $223.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

