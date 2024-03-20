Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Plans Dividend of $10.45

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 10.4471 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 100.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSTB opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,640 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 171.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,357,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.