NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $24.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Activity at NOV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $19.04 on Friday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NOV will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

