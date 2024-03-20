NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Raised to $17.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVCR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 103,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,140. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.41. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,836.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 over the last three months. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NovoCure by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,808,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,543,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,661,000 after purchasing an additional 719,265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 807.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 548,852 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NovoCure by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,255 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

