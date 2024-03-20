NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.65.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMR. UBS Group raised their price target on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE SMR traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 8,586,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,025. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.90.
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
