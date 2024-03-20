NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMR. UBS Group raised their price target on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,131 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 158,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,519 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMR traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 8,586,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,025. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.90.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

