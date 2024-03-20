Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. 348,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.62. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $76.45.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

