NVR (NYSE:NVR) Hits New 12-Month High at $7,854.32

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7,854.32 and last traded at $7,813.26, with a volume of 8415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7,791.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,401.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,644.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

