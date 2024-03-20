NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.13. 8,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 44,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

NWTN Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

