Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) to Issue GBX 2.25 Dividend

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Down 0.8 %

OCI stock opened at GBX 450.50 ($5.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 467.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 457.22. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 392 ($4.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 520 ($6.62). The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 82.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £794.77 million, a P/E ratio of 357.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Dubens acquired 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £183,870 ($234,080.20). 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

