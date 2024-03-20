Oasys (OAS) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Oasys (OAS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Oasys has a total market cap of $211.51 million and $1.99 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasys has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,080,304,978 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,080,304,978.24 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.09584744 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,314,444.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

