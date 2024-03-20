OKC Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $268.53 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, OKC Token has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKC Token token can currently be bought for about $18.30 or 0.00028582 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token launched on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT Chain is a Layer 1 blockchain built on Cosmos, compatible with EVM and Wasm. It was launched as OKX Chain in 2021 and rebranded to OKT Chain, focusing on supporting an ecosystem of dApps and protocols. OKT is the utility token of OKT Chain, used for gas fees and maintaining the DPoS consensus. Validator nodes stake OKT for transaction validation and block addition. Users can delegate their tokens to validators to participate and earn rewards. The token has a disinflationary issuance model, with a maximum supply of 21 million OKT.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.