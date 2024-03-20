Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 28th (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 16th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $424.07 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $295.80 and a twelve month high of $452.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $446.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 7,972 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.15, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

