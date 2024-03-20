Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.83.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,355,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 336,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $41,301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

