Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.72. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.