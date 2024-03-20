Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 229,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,897,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OMC. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

