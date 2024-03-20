OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Given New $8.00 Price Target at UBS Group

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OPAL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.79.

NASDAQ:OPAL remained flat at $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

