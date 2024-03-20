Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.69

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $130.69 and last traded at $129.29, with a volume of 1233575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Oracle Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

