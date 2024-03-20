OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

Shares of OTC Markets Group stock opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $64.99.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 73.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

