Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OXSQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 160,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,469. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $177.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital

About Oxford Square Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.