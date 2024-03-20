Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OXSQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 160,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,469. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $177.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
