Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Up 6.9%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.75. 552,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,212,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

The company has a market capitalization of $605.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,713,000. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,099,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,156 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,482,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

