PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by New Street Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. New Street Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 170,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

