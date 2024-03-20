Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $280.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.