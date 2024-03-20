Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,908.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $280.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.68.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,007,160.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

