Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Up to $22.03

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at 22.03, but opened at 22.50. Paramount Global shares last traded at 21.99, with a volume of 1,543 shares.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is 18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.04. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of 7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,852,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,078,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 160,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1,776.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 456,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 200,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

