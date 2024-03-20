Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Paramount Global in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.04. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA opened at 22.03 on Monday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of 13.40 and a twelve month high of 27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of 18.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 160,058 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,852,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

About Paramount Global



Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

