Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells $26,000.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. 18,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,970. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $352.63 million, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 501.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

