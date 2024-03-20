Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.9% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $86,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PH traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $546.46. The stock had a trading volume of 402,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $308.26 and a 1-year high of $547.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.04. The company has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

