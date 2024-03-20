Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$43.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.01. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$27.92 and a twelve month high of C$47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of C$7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.3015038 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total value of C$223,304.50. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total value of C$223,304.50. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$484,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,230,617. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

