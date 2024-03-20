Patten Group Inc. Acquires 853 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $151,056,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after buying an additional 674,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after purchasing an additional 522,257 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $229.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.57.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,283. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

