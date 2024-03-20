Patten Group Inc. Buys 120 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $175.03 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $175.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day moving average is $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

