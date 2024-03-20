Patten Group Inc. Has $385,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $111.41 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.