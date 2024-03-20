Patten Group Inc. Has $724,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 213,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

