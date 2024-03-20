Patten Group Inc. Has $862,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 129.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Five Below by 96.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Five Below by 257.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 18,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $1,745,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $16,481,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $206.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

