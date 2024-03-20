Patten Group Inc. Purchases 780 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $85,000.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $114.44.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

