Patten Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,739,000 after buying an additional 71,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.39. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

