Patten Group Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

