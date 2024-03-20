Patten Group Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.83.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $268.75 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.48 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

