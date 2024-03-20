Patten Group Inc. Trims Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,693 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,331,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 487,584 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

