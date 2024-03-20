PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PYPL stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $63.66. 1,595,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,858,684. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

