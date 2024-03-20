PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 1.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.07 and last traded at $63.79. 2,753,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,874,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 13,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 51,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

