PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $127.68

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.68, but opened at $147.09. PDD shares last traded at $136.63, with a volume of 15,566,518 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

Get PDD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

PDD Price Performance

Institutional Trading of PDD

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $171.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average is $122.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 294.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.