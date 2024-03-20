Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1987 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.
Pearson has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pearson has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
Pearson Price Performance
NYSE:PSO opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. Pearson has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pearson
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.