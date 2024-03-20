Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1987 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Pearson has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pearson has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

NYSE:PSO opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. Pearson has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

PSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.67.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

