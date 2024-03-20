Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Pentair also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.910 EPS.

Pentair Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96. Pentair has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

