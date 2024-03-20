Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.52

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 204780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Perion Network by 27.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Perion Network by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Perion Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Perion Network by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

