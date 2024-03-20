Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Petco Health and Wellness traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 640,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,081,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.
View Our Latest Report on WOOF
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $594.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Petco Health and Wellness
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Snowflake Stock Gets a Run of Upgrades; is the Low Finally in?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.